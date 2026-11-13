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Kyle Sterling Knight, 25, Harriman
By News Department,7 days ago
Kyle Sterling Knight, age 25 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026. He was born on December 3rd, 2000, in Ohio. Kyle had the brightest smile and most contagious laugh. To his wife, Tymber, it is what she recollects most. All Kyle wanted in life was to be an amazing father and husband, and he fulfilled those roles perfectly, every single day. He took pride in everything he did and always found joy in life, no matter what it tried to throw at him. He was loyal to his family and friends and would do anything for those who he cared about and loved.