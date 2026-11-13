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iJAG Program Helps South Hardin Students Navigate Career Paths
By Shawn Dietz,8 days ago
A career-readiness program at South Hardin High School is helping upperclassmen figure out life after graduation.Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, or iJAG, is led at the school by specialist Veronica Tarello. The Des Moines-based nonprofit partners with schools to teach juniors and seniors leadership and career development skills through job shadows, internships, and apprenticeships.