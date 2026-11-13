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Punch List: Fortis Construction launches in Texas, Hensel Phelps’ build wins DBIA award
By Construction Dive Staff,7 days ago
Construction Dive’s Friday Punch List is a series dedicated to sharing major building headlines that contractors may have missed from the week. A building collapse next to a jobsite in Brooklyn that killed eight people dominated headlines this week. Other construction news included Tutor Perini highlighting $200 billion in bidding opportunities outside of data centers while a Jacobs, WSP and Millstone Weber joint venture won a $583 million interstate job in Missouri.
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