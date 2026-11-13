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William “Red” Owings, Rockwood
By News Department,7 days ago
William “Red” Owings, age 62 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026. He was born on May 20th, 1964. Red retired from the laborer’s union and went on to continue doing small jobs and handyman work while he was able to. He loved to go to the casino, play poker, go off-roading and really doing anything that let him spend time with his friends. He had his routine of going to Meme’s, Courtney’s Diner, Handee Burger, and other places like clockwork. He was a man of routine and his family and friends loved him dearly. He attended Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman.