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Falcons Extend OLB Cameron Thomas
By Adam La Rose,7 days ago
Cameron Thomas joined the Falcons on a one-year deal in March. The edge rusher’s next contract is also with Atlanta, but it is far more lucrative. Atlanta lost Jalon Walker to an ACL tear before the start of the campaign. That dealt a blow to the team’s EDGE depth chart, especially with James Pearce Jr. suspended for the first eight games of the year. In their absences, Thomas has operated as full-time starter for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old has a pair of sacks so far in 2026 along with a personal best 14 QB pressures.