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Falcons Extend CB C.J. Henderson
By Adam La Rose,7 days ago
Friday has seen two members of the Falcons’ defense sign an extension. In addition to edge rusher Cameron Thomas, cornerback C.J. Henderson has a new deal in place. “It’s been a fun journey with C.J. because when he got here, obviously, he had a very well-known past in this league,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said (via the team’s website). “To help him start to reinvent himself here, it brings me a ton of joy because he’s just such an amazing young man. I’m excited for every opportunity he gets and every opportunity to show this league exactly who he is now, today.”