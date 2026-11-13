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Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, Slashing It to Its Lowest Price in One Final Price Cut
By Zainab Falak,8 days ago
Sales like Black Friday bring plenty of amazing discounts for everyone, but shoppers with exclusive retailer memberships usually get some extra perks. Amazon – especially – frequently rolls out Prime-only discounts that are steeper than the ones for regular shoppers, and sometimes even offers deals that aren’t open to anyone else. Of course, that’s on top of other advantages like free and fast shipping.