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Massachusetts’ Underground Cannabis Market Shrinks But Hangs On Alongside Legal Dispensaries
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
Massachusetts' underground cannabis market has shrunk as legal dispensaries have spread and prices have fallen. But the proliferation of dispensaries has not caused the market to disappear entirely. According to GBH News, voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2016. The first dispensaries opened in 2018, but the state now has about...
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