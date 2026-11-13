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Lego’s BrickLink marketplace is back online after some users’ info was compromised.
By Andrew Liszewski,7 days ago
The company has addressed the issues that resulted in the site being offline for a week and shared more details about what happened. In a new community update the BrickLink team explains that as a result of “unusual activity” on the platform, some usernames, IP addresses, and email addresses were accessed, and those affected are being contacted directly. But based on their investigation, no passwords or payment info was accessed.