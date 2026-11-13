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bloococoon – ‘My Favourite Ghost’
By Mike Mineo,7 days ago
My Favourite Ghost is an immersive four-song EP from Seattle-based rockers bloococoon, blending hazy guitar textures, melodic power-pop sensibilities, and emotionally impactful songwriting. Released digitally through Portland’s Little Cloud Records, the collection was produced by vocalist/guitarist Sharim and bridges the recording sessions from their debut LP, begun at Seattle’s No Count Studios in 2024 and finalized in 2026 at Anacortes Unknown, a studio housed inside a converted church.