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Raymond Weil Freelancer World-Traveller Brings the World to 40mm
By Nina Scally,4 days ago
The Raymond Weil Freelancer World-Traveller combines a highly wearable 40mm case with GMT and world-time displays in a 260-piece limited edition. For a complication that provides the entire world at a glance, the worldtimer has traditionally demanded a significant compromise in wearable comfort. It is a familiar trade-off in horology: the desire to track local time, home time and 24 global time zones on one timepiece often results in an oversized case. While many brands have been focusing on bringing their most popular watches down to moderate sizes, the worldtimer complication is only just following suit. Raymond Weil is leading this shift with the release of the new Freelancer World-Traveller.