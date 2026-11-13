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Abandoned in the rain: an ultra-rare $5.4 million LaFerrari and a 208 mph McLaren Senna have spent over a year rotting in a Manila customs yard because nobody wants to pay the eye-watering $2.7 million tax bill
By Simran Rastogi,7 days ago
The Philippine Bureau of Customs owns a LaFerrari and a McLaren Senna, amongst a sea of other exotics, and it would dearly love for someone to take them away. The Senna was seized in February 2025, while the LaFerrari was seized after it was illegally imported. Both have spent the time since parked outdoors at the Port of Manila, according to a video by amadeusiom. Auction after auction has flopped, which means two of the rarest cars on earth still haven’t found buyers.