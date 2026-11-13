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Woodbine, Castlelake complete $194M sale of Hyatt Regency DFW
By Adam Perkowsky,7 days ago
Woodbine Development Corporation and Castlelake LP have completed the $194-million sale of the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport through the airport’s Public Facility Improvement Corporation (PFIC). Eastdil Secured served as broker, led by Managing Director John Bourret, and First United Bank served as...