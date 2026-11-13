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'Devastated wasteland': Haitian security forces regain control of stadium from gangs
By Video by:,8 days ago
Haitian security forces said they have regained control of the country's main stadium, wresting it back from the gangs that have been using it for the past two years. They were assisted by the Task Force, a private security group serving the government. The stadium is now under the guard of Salvadoran soldiers. FRANCE 24's senior reporter Catherine Norris Trent, who has covered Haiti extensively, said re-taking the stadium would be a significant step in an area of the city that had been a "devastated wasteland".