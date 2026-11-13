undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coyote believed dead after toddler attack resurfaces in Los Angeles neighborhood
5 days ago
A coyote believed to have been euthanized after it attacked a toddler shocked residents after it was spotted wandering around a Los Angeles neighborhood. Officials attempted to euthanize the coyote in October after it bit a 16-month-old boy in a backyard in Atwater Village, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) told AccuWeather in an email. The agency's wildlife officers shot and killed the coyote, who residents named Wiley, on Oct. 16 "to protect public safety."