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Investigation Continues into Triple-Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on 91 Freeway
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
An investigation was continuing Friday into a wrong-way crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway that killed three people. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 near 14th street in downtown Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Javier Navarro said a still-unidentified man allegedly drove...