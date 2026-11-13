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Taylor Swift to perform at CMA Awards for first time in 13 years
By Sarah Motter,8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCTV) - Taylor Swift will return to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years, the Country Music Association announced Friday. Swift is set to perform at the 60th annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The appearance will also mark a decade since she last attended the event, according to the association.