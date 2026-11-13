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Microsoft Making Progress To Fully Restoring Outlook After Thousands of Memes Expressing Joy From Outage
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
Microsoft's huge headache restoring Outlook and other services that went down Thursday is now bleeding into Friday... but the company says it's making progress ... putting an end to the memes being created by employees estatic by not having emails. The tech company, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, saw its popular...