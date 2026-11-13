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Will Your Kids Go Into Medicine Now That You Are Doing Direct Primary Care?
By Douglas Farrago, MD,4 days ago
It has been a well-known trend that physicians are recommending their careers to their children less and less. A 2022 Doximity poll found that 60% of physicians said they would “probably” or “definitely” not want their kids to work in medicine. Heavy caseloads and long hours were their top reasons, but let’s not forget about the bureaucracy, the insurers, the administrators, the prior authorizations, and on and on.
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