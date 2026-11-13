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Chrisean Rock Punches Adam22 in Back of the Head Over Parenting Joke at Wild N' Out Show
By TMZ Staff,5 days ago
Chrisean Rock landed a couple of punches to the back of Adam22's head at L.A.'s Wild N' Out show ... after he dissed her abilities as a mom. It all went down at the Intuit Dome last night ... as part of the L.A. Team, Adam was up against the Wild N' Out team -- including Justina Valentine -- who mocked his marriage to OnlyFans star Lena The Plug.