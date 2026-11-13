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Left held our businesses hostage. Now it wants to punish those that escaped
4 days ago
The same politicians who spent years commanding companies to advance leftist ideology now want to punish those companies for simply opting out. A progressive group’s 182-page blueprint, obtained and reported by Fox News, maps out a sweeping agenda for Democratic investigations into companies that have declined to join the radical left’s political war on the Trump administration and have instead tried to work with it or simply stay out of the fight.