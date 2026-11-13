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Is the 4% annual Withdrawal Rule still safe? What 125 years of market history from 25 countries say
By Financial Independence Hub,7 days ago
The 4% rule was built on the luckiest jar on the shelf. The 4% rule is one of the best-known rules in personal finance. It originates from a 1994 study by financial planner William Bengen. He calculated the maximum safe withdrawal rate for every retirement start year since 1926. He found that withdrawing 4% or less of the starting portfolio in the first year, then raising that amount with inflation each year, lasted 30 years in every case he tested.