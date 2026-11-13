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Next 'Bachelor' Revealed to Be NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman For Season 30
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
And the next leading man of "The Bachelor" is .... Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman!. ABC made the surprise announcement on Friday's "Good Morning America." The network shared in a statement ... "Sam Hartman is changing the game as the leading man of the 30th season of 'The Bachelor.' The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate. With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love."