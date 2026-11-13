undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City Of McKenzie Closes On $270,483 Capital Outlay Note
By Shannon McFarlin,8 days ago
McKenzie, Tenn.–The City of McKenzie closed on a $270,483 capital outlay note to purchase emergency communications equipment for its public safety teams. Carroll Bank & Trust financed the note, and the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund is covering the upfront costs. In photo, seated is City Treasurer Jennifer Waldrup; standing at left Municipal Bond Fund representative Justin Hanson and McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin. Learn more about the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund at https://www.tml1.org/tennessee-municipal-bond-fund.