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Underdog Promo Code FOXNEWS: Play $10, Get $50 on Knicks vs Pacers, Warriors vs Spurs
7 days ago
The NBA Cup’s second Friday features two Prime Video games that carry real weight in the Group Play standings. The defending champion Knicks visit Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, and the Warriors head to San Antonio at 9:30 p.m. ET to face last season’s Western Conference champions. Underdog is offering new users promo code FOXNEWS to play $10 and get $50 in bonus entries on both games.