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The rippling health effects of a deportation
By Ben Kieffer,7 days ago
Living with the fear of deportation is terrifying, and researchers found it can take a physical and mental toll on families. Host Ben Kieffer talks with Steph Conquest-Ware of NPR’s Midwest Newsroom about the trauma a deportation caused a family in Des Moines. Then, we hear from public health researcher Bill Lopez, who studies these impacts of immigration enforcement.