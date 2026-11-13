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Fly of the Week: Parker Wet Fly
By Geoff Schaake,7 days ago
Angling history firmly establishes New York’s Catskill region as the birthplace of American fly fishing. The legendary waters of the Beaverkill, Willowemoc, Neversink and other Catskill streams helped shape the country’s fly fishing traditions. While the region is best known for the development of the American dry fly, the Adirondacks have their own distinctive place in that history, one closely tied to the tradition of fishing wet flies.
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