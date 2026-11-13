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AI Revolutionizes Patient Care with Synapsis AI and NVIDIA Technology
By Iris Coleman,5 days ago
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming healthcare by enabling care teams to focus more on patients and less on routine tasks. A notable example is Dyania Health's Synapsis AI, a clinical reasoning engine that leverages NVIDIA's advanced computing technologies to analyze decades of patient records and assist clinicians in delivering timely, personalized care.