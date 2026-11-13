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Leaked DHS Data Lists Former Mesa County Deputy as HSI Special Agent
By Tessa Bryant,8 days ago
A Mesa County sheriff's deputy who resigned last year after being accused of illegally tipping off federal immigration agents about a University of Utah student is listed in leaked government data as a special agent with the agency he was accused of helping. The deputy, Alexander Zwinck, quit the sheriff's office in September 2025 under pressure from a lawsuit filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who dropped his complaint shortly after Zwinck's resignation.
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