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San Pedro Bay Ports Commemorate 20th Anniversary of the Clean Air Action Plan
By Subscribe,7 days ago
The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the landmark Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) with a special stakeholder meeting and harbor tour of the entire San Pedro Bay port complex aboard El Escudo, Harbor Breeze’s new zero-emission excursion vessel, on Wednesday Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.