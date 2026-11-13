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Employer of Record vs. Setting Up a Local Entity: Which Is Better for Global Hiring?
4 days ago
Hiring someone abroad sounds simple enough, until you discover that firing off an offer letter won’t cut it. Each country runs its own employment laws, payroll tax rules, benefits requirements, and termination procedures, and your company is on the hook for all of them. For US-based businesses making that first international hire, two options exist: go through an Employer of Record (EOR) or form a legal entity in the target country. Both work. But they’re designed for very different circumstances, and picking the wrong one can burn months and serious money.