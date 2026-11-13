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Middleton Restaurant Inspection Scores: October Results
By Jon Ross Myers,7 days ago
The latest Middleton restaurant inspection scores are in, and every Middleton-area kitchen inspected in October earned a 99 or 100. The Tennessee Department of Health’s October 2026 results for Hardeman County, compiled by the Hatchie Press, list 15 inspections at restaurants, food trucks, cafeterias and child-care kitchens across the county. Four of them were in Middleton.