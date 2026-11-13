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Eastern Demolition enters liquidation
By Neel Madsen Editor, DemolitionRecycling International,5 days ago
UK demolition contractor Eastern Demolition Limited has entered creditors’ voluntary liquidation, according to official notices published in The Gazette. The Norfolk-based company, which operated from Starston, near Harleston, passed a resolution to wind up the business on 2 November 2026. Daniel Taylor of Fortis Insolvency Limited was appointed liquidator,...