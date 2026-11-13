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Philadelphia Hosted America’s First Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1920, Before Macy’s
By Jensen Toussaint,3 days ago
Four years before Macy’s sent its first procession through Manhattan, a Philadelphia department store turned Thanksgiving morning into a spectacle, writes Violet Comber-Wilen for Billy Penn at WHYY. On Nov. 25, 1920, Ellis Gimbel, a leader of Gimbels department store, staged what would become America’s first Thanksgiving Day parade....
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