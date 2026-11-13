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Steinert details demolition waste recovery at German recycling plant
By Neel Madsen Editor, DemolitionRecycling International,5 days ago
Two MSort AP optical sorting units from German equipment manufacturer Steinert are helping Otto Dörner recover construction-grade aggregates from demolition waste at its ORCA recycling facility in Hittfeld, near Hamburg. The family-owned company, which employs around 1,300 people in northern Germany, operates the facility to process mineral construction and...