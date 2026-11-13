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Homewood considers EV charger restrictions over fire safety concerns
By ABC 33/40,8 days ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBMA) — As electric vehicles become more common, Homewood is considering new restrictions on where charging stations can be installed, with fire officials raising concerns that certain parking garages could create dangerous conditions for firefighters responding to battery fires. The Homewood City Council is reviewing an ordinance...
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