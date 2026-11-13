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Punch the baby macaque joins troop at Ichikawa City Zoo, shows interest in newborn
By Jon Ross Myers,5 days ago
Punch, a baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, has joined the zoo’s macaque troop and has shown interest in a newborn macaque. ABC News reported on Nov. 13, 2026, that Punch became a viral sensation after turning to an IKEA toy for comfort and that the animal has since been accepted into the troop and taken an interest in another young macaque.