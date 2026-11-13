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Bose speaker batteries, Vanderhall off-road vehicles recalled over safety hazards
By NBC Montana Staff,8 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced two recalls involving Bose speaker batteries and Vanderhall electric off-road vehicles due to fire and crash hazards. Bose speaker battery recall. Bose is recalling approximately 634,759 lithium-ion battery packs used in its S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ portable...