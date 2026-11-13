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Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Kansas City Chiefs’ Josh Downs Trade
By Angelo Guinhawa,7 days ago
Brittany Mahomes reacted with clapping emojis after the Kansas City Chiefs announced their decision to acquire wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. The social media response followed a trade that gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes another receiving option as Kansas City looks to strengthen its offense for the remainder of the season.