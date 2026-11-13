undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Psychedelic Therapy For Veterans Under Review By House Panel
By Legis1 Editorial,7 days ago
A House panel will take up psychedelic therapy for veterans days after the administration announced new federal money for psychedelic research. The House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Health will hold "Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies for Veterans: The Path Forward" on Nov. 18. . Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA-1) chairs the Health Subcommittee and...