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Paras Patel on Stepping Up as Matthew in ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 and Florida Roots
8 days ago
Before audiences around the world knew him as Matthew on The Chosen, Paras Patel grew up in a coastal town in Central Florida and earned a finance degree with a real estate minor from the University of Florida. Though his early love for performing initially took a back seat to practical academics, a tough post-graduation job market nudged him toward Atlanta’s growing film industry. There, he worked behind the scenes on production crews and as background talent to pay for acting classes, building his career from the ground up.