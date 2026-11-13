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Boyd to investors on Q3 total losses, TCOR, and repairable claims volumes
By Lurah Lowery,3 days ago
Boyd Group President and CEO Brian Kaner said Wednesday that there is positive momentum in the industry to push total losses down. Kaner made the comment during the company’s Q3 earnings call with investors. When asked how raising total loss thresholds impacts total loss rates, Kaner said he thinks rates could decrease with more regulation.