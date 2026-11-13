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Emily Rae Eggler
7 days ago
Wellsboro, Pa. — Emily Rae Eggler, 50, of Wellsboro, Pa. died Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Born Aug. 12, 1976 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Dugald Thomas and Lael C. Fontanella Eggler. A 1994 graduate of Galeton Area High School, she earned a degree in biology from Susquehanna University in 1998. She was employed by Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge in Starkville, Miss., Northern Appalachian Research Laboratory in Asaph, U.S. Geological Survey in Harrisburg, and Goodwill in Wellsboro. Emily was a member of Pine Creek Valley Church in Gaines.