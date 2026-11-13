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2026 WNBA season review: Despite winning just eight games, the Seattle Storm should still be optimistic about their future
By Cat Ariail,7 days ago
Before the 2026 WNBA season, I expressed a good deal of optimism about the Seattle Storm, arguing that they have the brightest future in the league. Although I still endorse that assessment, how the season unfolded in Seattle sparked some skepticism. So, let’s look at the good and not-so-good from...
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