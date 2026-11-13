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Martin Zamani Wins Fifth WSOP Bracelet for Online Record
By Paul Seaton,4 days ago
Written by: Paul Seaton November 13, 2026 5 min read. Martin Zamani won the latest WSOP Online event to move onto five titles in the format. Amazingly, all five of his bracelets have come in online events, making him the second person in poker history to achieve this rather unique goal. Winning his fifth World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet, Zamani conquered the $500-entry No-Limit Hold'em Fall Saver event on WSOP Online, which was open to players in Nevada only.