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Traffic tickets, data centers and the sewer that could clear a path for sandwich sales: A Town Meeting roundup
By Katie Lannan,4 days ago
Two people dressed in colonial garb stand on the steps of a yellow building, with a sandwich and a chair. The chair, one says in the video posted to Facebook, is where they got greedy. "May a weary traveler purchase coffee without consulting the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and...