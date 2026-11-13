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Internet Invitational contestant calls out Barstool's 'podcast muppets,' probably won't be invited back
By Alex Myers,7 days ago
If you haven't watched the finale of the Internet Invitational yet, A.) What are you doing? and B.) Don't worry, there are no spoilers here. That's because this post focuses on the aftermath of something that happened in Episode 4 when Sam Heung Min called a penalty on Big John for his ball moving as he hit an approach shot. The video evidence was limited and Sam called the same penalty on himself later in the match that he lost. Not surprisingly, he's been getting called out a lot for the incident since.
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