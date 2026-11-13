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Bitcoin Price Briefly Crashes to $67,500, Lowest Since August, as Dollar Holds 19-Month High
By Micah Zimmerman,7 days ago
Bitcoin price traded near $69,800 on Friday morning after briefly crashing to about $67,555 around midnight Eastern, its lowest level since mid-August, according to Bitcoin Magazine Pro data. The rebound held after October producer prices rose less than economists had expected, though the U.S. dollar remained near a 19-month high and traders still fully priced a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
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