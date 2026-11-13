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Horror game Parasocial coming to Nintendo Switch
By Cris-(chito),7 days ago
Regista has just announced that their title Parasocial will be making its way to Nintendo Switch. The game will be out next week on November 19, 2026. In this title you’ll be playing as a VTuber, and a fan sends you a game to play. As the title suggests, this interaction with your fan leads to something messy. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also bring with it a brand new ending branch for the game.