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USC vs. Indiana prediction, odds, time: Week 11 college football picks by proven model
By Adam Thompson,7 days ago
The 18th-ranked USC Trojans travel to the Midwest to face the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown on CBS and Paramount+ with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday. Both teams come off byes; the high-scoring Trojans (7-2, 4-2) are riding momentum after a 30-18 upset of Ohio State, while the defending national champion Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1) own one of the nation's elite defenses, but they will be withou running back Turbo Richard. USC leads the all-time series 4-0, though this is the first meeting as conference foes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: